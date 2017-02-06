The Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) has elected four new board members during its annual meeting, held last month in LaQuinta, California.

Newly elected directors are:

• Joe Falvey EVP, Unified Grocers; president, Market Centre, Livermore, California

• Mike Hendry, EVP, marketing and merchandising, Northgate Gonzalez Markets, Anaheim

• John Mathews, VP, sales and marketing, Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice, Milwaukie, Oregon

• Laura Peters, Area VP South, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, Fullerton, California

“It is a pleasure to welcome these industry executives to the board. We look forward to their efforts in furthering the success of WAFC’s mission: ‘Advancing the Food Industry Through Education and Leadership,'” said WAFC President and Chairman Kevin Curry, SVP of sales, merchandising and distribution at Raley’s.

WAFC is focused on providing educational opportunities for food industry associates. The Food Industry Management Program at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business has been available to qualified industry participants for 59 years. In 2000, the WAFC expanded its scope by working with community colleges throughout the western U.S. to establish the “Retail Management Certificate Program.” The Retail Management Certificate Program curriculum is currently available at 160 college/satellite locations and online nationally.