AFS Uses Technology To Simplify Print Advertising For Independents

Associated Food Stores (AFS) and eComSystems are teaming up make print advertising easier for independent grocers. The Salt Lake City-based wholesaler partnered with the technology firm in 2013 to create AFS AdStudio, a custom advertising development and production program that allows retailers to quickly and easily build custom weekly ads. Since then, the companies have worked together to develop what they call industry-leading business solutions for more than 400 independent retailers AFS serves.

“AFS has always looked for ways to better serve our retailers and their customers. It’s one of the key convictions that sets us apart,” said Jason Sokol, AFS’ director of marketing. “Our partnership with eCom has served as a platform for AFS to lead our industry with technology that enhances the shopping experience.”

Over the last few months, AFS and eComSystems have worked on two major projects to enhance the functionality of two of their programs—AdViewer and AFS AdStudio. The mobile version of AdViewer, which allows guests to view retailer’s weekly ad on their mobile device, received an update to make the ads more responsive, quicker and easier to read on a mobile device. The update was driven by retailer feedback and the desire to better serve the growing number of guests in digital spaces.

This week the companies announced that AFS AdStudio, the program designed to help retailers build and produce weekly print ads, has moved to HTML5. This move will increase program speeds while improving browser compatibility and enhancing features to make creating weekly ads even easier for retailers.

“Our relationship with AFS is the model of what a partnership should be. We’re focused supporting retailers and providing ways to help them grow and thrive, strengthening relationships with their customers while forging opportunities with new ones, all the while making it as easy as possible for them to do business better in their demanding retail environment,” said Jon Evans, president and CEO of eComSystems. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and appreciate the personal and professional interaction with the AFS team and the retailers we serve.”