SpartanNash Begins Companywide Habitat For Humanity Fundraiser

Kicking off the first of four companywide retail fundraising campaigns in 2017, the SpartanNash Foundation is inviting store guests to join it in supporting local Habitat for Humanity affiliates in eight states. The retail scan campaign to provide shelter—one of the foundation’s missions—begins on Feb. 8 and will run through Feb. 19.

During the 12-day span, store guests who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in eight states will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane. When store guests make a donation to support their local Habitat for Humanity affiliate, they will receive four coupons toward Spartan or Our Family brand products.

Seventy-nine local Habitat for Humanity affiliates will receive monetary support thanks to the scan to provide shelter, with many SpartanNash stores teaming up to support the same chapter in their area.

“The SpartanNash Foundation is our company’s charitable giving arm, supporting community nonprofit organizations that provide hunger relief, secure shelter and support our military heroes,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Through our retail scan campaigns, we have developed many strong partnerships with local Habitat for Humanity affiliates, and, in partnership with our store guests and associates, we are excited to continue to support them in 2017.

“By working with 79 Habitat for Humanity partners, we can ensure that all dollars donated during our retail scan campaign will have a significant impact right in our local communities.”

One hundred percent of all funds raised during the scan campaign to provide shelter will go directly to local Habitat for Humanity affiliates. SpartanNash underwrites the costs to run the scan campaign, contributes funding and encourages associates to volunteer with the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate.

At SpartanNash stores with “yes” Rewards—including Family Fare Supermarkets, Family Fresh Markets, D&W Fresh Markets and VG’s locations in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin—the ‘thank you coupons’ will be automatically loaded onto the customer’s yes account. The new feature will make it easier for yes loyalty members to redeem scan campaign coupons and minimize the foundation scans’ environmental impact by reducing the number of printed coupons, according to Michigan-based SpartanNash.

The SpartanNash Foundation has executed two previous retail scan campaigns to benefit Habitat for Humanity partners, raising nearly $250,000 in 2015 and 2016. Prior to the Spartan Stores-Nash Finch merger in November 2013, Spartan Stores conducted retail scans in its more than 90 Michigan stores to support local Habitat affiliates. Since 2006, more than $1.3 million has been raised to build hope and affordable housing for hardworking Habitat homebuyers.

In 2016, nearly $825,000 was granted through the SpartanNash Foundation’s companywide scan campaigns, benefitting local Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, patriotic and food pantry partners.