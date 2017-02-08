Bank Provides $20M Credit To Distributor Garber Bros.

Citizens Bank’s commercial unit is providing a $20 million credit facility to Garber Bros. of Randolph, Massachusetts. Garber distributes cigarettes, tobacco, health and beauty and grocery products to convenience stores located primarily in the Northeast. The revolving line of credit will be used for working capital purposes.

“We appreciate the expertise of the team at Citizens,” said Michael D’Ortenzio, SVP at Garber Bros. “They are excellent strategic and financial partners and offer a wide range of capabilities. They were able to execute this transaction quickly and seamlessly.”

Added Jerry Sargent, president of Citizens Bank, Massachusetts, “Garber Bros. is a great client. Our team knows their business well and enjoyed working with them to structure the right financing solution.”