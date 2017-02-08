Catania Spagna Corp. of Ayer, Massachusetts, processor and packer of vegetable, olive and blended oils, has changed its name to Catania Oils.

Fourth-generation brothers Stephen and Joseph Basile said it was time that the company’s image matched the significant advancements the company and its employees have made since their great-grandfather began selling imported olive oil and blended vegetable oil door to door in Boston.

Catania Oils is one of the largest privately-held packers of edible oils in the country. The company specializes in delivering its oils in bulk drums, totes and tank wagons to food manufacturers that require oil as a major ingredient in their production process. It also supplies the foodservice industry, sells retail products through its Marconi and La Spagnola brands in the Northeast, and offers private label packaging for retailers and foodservice nationally. In addition, Catania Oils says it has the ability to export any oil product throughout the world.

The company has experienced significant growth over the years since its relocation to a 50,000-s.f. facility in Ayer in 1994. Several plant expansions later, the facility has grown to more than 250,000 s.f., including 150,000 s.f. of manufacturing space and 100,000 s.f. for a warehouse distribution center.

Today, Catania Oils processes and packs more than $225 million in oils annually and has grown from a handful of family employees to more than 140 full-time staff members. The company’s customers include Stop & Shop, Whole Foods Market, Market Basket, Sysco, Subway, Marriott, Frito-Lay, Conagra and General Mills, among others.

“I am proud of the rich tradition and history behind Catania Oils that my great-grandfather Guiseppe Basile started back in the early 1900s,” said Joseph Basile, company president. “I wish he could be here today to see how far multiple generations have expanded on his vision becoming the one of the largest suppliers of quality oils in the Northeast.”