Keurig Green Mountain And J. Polep Form New Partnership

Keurig Green Mountain has formed a new partnership with convenience store distributor J. Polep Distribution Services of Chicopee, Massachusetts.

J. Polep will feature Green Mountain Coffee graphics on its fleet of 100 delivery vehicles in the Northeast.

“At Keurig Green Mountain, we’re dedicated to helping convenience stores become a premium branded beverage destination, and our relationship with J. Polep helps us do just that,” said Brian Vetter, VP of foodservice marketing at Keurig.

Added Adam Kramer, VP of purchasing and foodservice at J. Polep, “We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Keurig as it supports our commitment to making sure convenience stores are offering the freshest cup to their customers when they need it most.”

Keurig also will offer merchandising and menu support for convenience store operators.