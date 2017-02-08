Price Chopper-Market 32 Collects 28 Tons Of Food For Food Banks

Price Chopper and Market 32’s 2016 Check Out Hunger campaign raised more than $43,000 and 28 tons of food for 15 local food banks and pantries in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

“The start of the year is a tough time for food pantries that worked so hard to provide for those in need throughout the holiday season,” said Mona Golub, VP of public relations and consumer services. “Check Out Hunger helps raise funds, food and awareness that hunger is a year-round issue for so many in our communities. Thankfully, our teammates and customers continue to generously answer the call to contribute and help their neighbors.”

From mid-November to mid-December, Check Out Hunger gave shoppers the opportunity to add a monetary donation to their bill (bringing the total to the next whole dollar amount) through the Round Up Your Change program and/or purchase a set-price food package, a $5, $10 or $15 selection of pantry essentials. Price Chopper-Market 32 matched all donations, up to $5,000.

Check Out Hunger is an annual giving program and was available at all 136 Price Chopper-Market 32 stores throughout the chain’s six-state footprint of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.