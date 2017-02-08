Acosta has named Tom Duffy EVP of industry affairs. He will be responsible for strengthening the company’s leadership at the industry level and with key trade organizations to help advance the evolution of the retail space, as well as support the ongoing growth and success of Acosta’s business.

Duffy brings 30 years of experience in the areas of community development, marketing, communications and business development to Acosta. He most recently served as VP of industry services at Nielsen, where he managed the continuous development of client, partner and industry relations across North America.

Previously, Duffy served as director of business and industry partnership at TDLinx, Nielsen’s location information management solution, in charge of product management and program development to enhance brand awareness across all trade channels. He also has been instrumental in driving growth at consumer goods and technology companies through strategic marketing and business development initiatives, according to Acosta.

Duffy is active with numerous industry trade associations, having served on the Grocery Manufacturers Association Advisory Council, Food Marketing Institute Industry Collaboration Council, National Association of Chain Drug Stores Retail Advisory Board and as an advisory board member of Retail Tomorrow, an initiative of the Global Market Development Center.