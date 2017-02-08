Whole Foods Market will open its newest location in Newark, New Jersey, on March 1 in the recently renovated and historic Hahne & Co. building at 633 Broad Street.

The Whole Foods Market will boast 29,000 s.f. of space, providing the Newark community access to the highest quality produce, meat, seafood, baked goods, body care, grocery offerings and healthy eating resources in the area, according to the Austin, Texas-based grocery chain. The store marks Whole Foods Market’s third location in Essex County and 17th overall in New Jersey.

The Newark store, in collaboration with the Whole Cities Foundation, aims to improve individual and community health through partnerships, education and broader access to nutritious food. Local organizations were invited to apply for the Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grant. The foundation will offer funding between $5,000 and $15,000 to each selected organization and hopes to support projects in all five wards of Newark. Winners for each grant will be announced on the store’s opening day.

Opening day will begin with the company’s traditional bread-breaking ceremony at 8:45 a.m., followed by giveaways, vendor samplings, sales and more. The store will open at 9 a.m.