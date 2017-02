Divisional winners are:

• Jeff Estes of store 2206 at 1088 Brawley School Road in Mooresville, North Carolina, for the Central Charlotte Division. Estes started with Food Lion in 1996 as a bagger in Richmond, Virginia. Since that time, he has worked in various roles of increasing responsibility up to store manager.

• Leslie Johnson of store 57 at 5279 Roxboro Road in Durham, North Carolina, for the Mid-Atlantic Division. Johnson joined Food Lion in 2010 as a store manager, where she has held that position for the past six years. Prior to joining the company, she spent some time working in retail and uses her experience in her current role as a store manager in Durham.

• Brandon Phillips of store 1352 at 1526 North Bridge Street in Elkin, North Carolina, for the Central Greensboro Division. Phillips joined Food Lion 16 years ago. Since that time he has worked in various roles of increasing responsibility.

• Wendy Thompson of store 1217 at 2710 Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, North Carolina, for the Southern Division. Thompson has worked with Food Lion for 22 years. Although she has worked in various other roles with the company, she has spent the last 14 years as a store manager.

• Matthew Webber of store 2194 at 78 Worchester Drive in Falling Waters, West Virginia, for the Northern Division. Webber has worked with Food Lion for 19 years. He has held various roles during his tenure, including service associate, grocery manager and store assistant. He has spent the last 15 years working as a store manager with the company.

“Our store managers are the heartbeat of our organization and represent the towns and cities we serve,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “Our store associates bring our brand, our strategy and everything we do to life for our customers. These exceptional store managers lead the way for our associates who serve our customers every day.”

Food Lion will donate $1,000 to each of the feeding agencies served by these stores in honor of the division winners. The winner of the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year Award will be presented at Food Lion’s headquarter office in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Feb. 16.

Food Lion is owned by Delhaize America, a division of Ahold Delhaize. It operates more than 1,000 stores in 10 states.