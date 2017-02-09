Mackenthun’s Fine Foods in Waconia was honored by the Minnesota House of Representatives Feb. 6. Rep. Jim Nash presented the Mackenthun family with a House Resolution to commemorate 100 years in the grocery business. Jaime Mackenthun and Jessa Mackenthun Theis, fifth generation co-owners, were present for the reading and to accept the resolution.

Rep. Nash shared the story of Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, noting it is the oldest, longest-running grocery organization in the state of Minnesota. It dates back to the 1900s, when August Mackenthun opened his meat market in Plato. August’s son, Arthur, left Plato in 1917 headed to Waconia to open what today is Mackenthun’s Fine Foods. The family tradition continued with Arthur’s son, Marvin. He worked in the family store until he went to serve his country in World War II. Marvin returned to Waconia and opened a full-line grocery store.

Marvin’s son, Kim, started working in the family store as soon as he was old enough to sort pop bottles and bag potatoes. The story continues as Kim’s son, Jaime, and daughter, Jessa, are now co-owners in the business and have children of their own who also are starting to work at the store. The Mackenthuns recently expanded the business with the purchase of two stores in the Lonsdale and Montgomery communities.

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) said the Mackenthuns are known for their deep commitment to the Waconia community and the food industry as a whole. They have been acknowledged with multiple industry awards from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the National Grocers Association as well as the MGA, to name a few.

Kim, Jaime, and Jessa each have served or are serving in leadership capacities for MGA. Kim served two terms as MGA chairman and was presented with the MGA Outstanding Grocer Award in 2001. Most recently, he was inducted into the MGA’s Hall of Fame for his contributions to the food industry of Minnesota.