Product Of The Year USA 2017 Winners Announced

Product of the Year, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, has announced the winners of its 2017 Product of the Year Awards. A national representative survey of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar TNS, a global leader in consumer research, helps determine the Product of the Year winners each year so that Americans can best identify the top new products.

This year’s 28 award winners were recognized during the 2017 Product of the Year Awards Show on Feb. 9 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. The event was hosted by “Saturday Night Live” alumnae Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer. The awards show was followed by an after party sponsored by Smirnoff.

“Competition is fierce among consumer brands, with thousands of new products introduced to the market each year,” said Product of the Year USA CEO Mike Nolan. “This year’s winners will have a true advantage over competitors as they are able to utilize the distinctive red Product of the Year logo on packaging and in brand advertising to show shoppers that 40,000 consumers recommend their product against the competition.”

This year’s winners are:

• Car Care: Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blades

• Foot Care: Amopé GelActiv Insoles and Inserts

• Skin Care: Kleenex Facial Cleansing, Exfoliating Cushions

• Feminine Care: SweetSpot Labs Washes & Wipes

• Lip Care: Carmex Comfort Care Lip Balm

• Hair Treatment: Schwarzkopf Keratin Color

• Oral Care: Sensodyne True White

• Eye Care: Clear Eyes Pure Relief Preservative Free Eye Drops

• Health and Wellness: Centrum MultiGummies for Women & Men

• OTC Immediate Relief: Mucinex Fast-Max and Sinus-Max Liquid Gels

• Home Care: Lysol Disinfecting Wipes

• Bathroom Cleaner: Lysol Power & Fresh 6 Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner

• Bath Tissue: Charmin Essentials Soft

• Liquid Laundry: Tide purclean

• Laundry Pacs: Tide Pods Plus Febreze Odor Defense

• Fabric Conditioner: Snuggle Plus SuperFresh Dryer Sheets

• Laundry Booster: Downy Fresh Protect with Febreze Odor Defense

• Air Care: Air Wick Bloom Scented Oil Warmer

• Sugar Confections: Werther’s Original Soft Caramels

• Chocolate: Russell Stover Milk Pecan Delight

• Salty Snacks: SimplyNature Organic White Cheddar Puffs

• Healthy Snacks: Del Monte Fruit Refreshers

• Specialty Bread: Sara Lee Artesano Bakery Bread

• Dessert: Inspired by Happiness Cravin’ for Cookies & Cream Layered Cake

• Sweetener: Splenda Naturals Sweetener

• Beverage: Tetley Super Tea

• Wine: Broken Clouds Pinot Noir

• Spirits: Smirnoff Red, White & Berry

Now in its 30th year, Product of the Year operates in 38 countries with the goal of guiding consumers to the best products in their market while rewarding manufacturers for quality and innovation. Each year, Product of the Year takes entries from new consumer products launched within the previous year that demonstrate innovation within their industry. Product nominations are then placed into categories and are assessed on seven key measures. One product is then named the winner of each category, based on the results of the consumer survey.