Acme plans to convert about 100 full-time jobs to part-time positions in 10 northern New Jersey supermarkets, which it purchased from the former A&P chain. The retailer says it is offering a voluntary severance package as a way to reduce the number of positions affected and has been working with United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 1262 and 464A to develop a plan that will preserve as many jobs as possible.

The supermarket chain is offering a voluntary separation program to the full-time workers, with the exception of department managers and classified lead positions. Members with the most seniority will be given first consideration and members may choose between one of two options regarding a payout: a $5,000 separation package with health and welfare benefits continued for three months, or a $7, 500 separation package with no continuation of health and welfare options. The deadline to apply is Feb. 23. The buyout payments will be made if at least 49 people take the offer. If not, Acme plans to convert 73 jobs to part-time status.

Acme faces stiff competition in the area from Stop & Shop and ShopRite.

In other company news, Acme and real estate development firm The Goldenberg Group has signed a lease to construct a new supermarket in Philadelphia. The new full-service store will be located in the Snyder Plaza Shopping Center and will serve the Pennsport and Whitman neighborhoods as well as the greater Center City area. The building at 29 Snyder Avenue will be gutted and renovated, with the new Acme store slated to open this summer.

Acme says the South Philadelphia store will include a Starbucks coffee as well as a beer and wine shop. That’s in addition to a variety of produce, quality meats and seafood and a large selection of natural, gluten-free, organic and local products, according to the supermarket.

“Our new store will welcome our Pennsport, Whitman and Center City neighbors, and we are thrilled to offer them a fantastic new shopping experience,” said Acme President Dan Croce.

A division of Albertsons Cos., Acme operates 170 stores in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland; it employs approximately 20,000 people