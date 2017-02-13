  • Search 
Home Page Slider, Midwest, Shelby Signature Content, Wholesalers
Tye Anthony, VP and GM, AWG Great Lakes Division, Kenosha, Wisconsin, presents a check to Jen McHugh of Samaritan's Purse.

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2016. To mark the milestone, the Kansas City, Kansas-based wholesaler asked its vendor partners to consider placing an advertisement in a special Shelby Report edition commemorating AWG’s anniversary, with a portion of the proceeds going to Samaritan’s Purse. Through that effort, AWG recently presented a $2,559 donation to Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world.Purse AWG 90th

AWG is America’s largest food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving more than 3,500 locations in 35 states.

