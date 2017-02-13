BrightFarms, a U.S. produce supplier that created a national brand for local produce, has appointed Jen Douglas CFO. She will help BrightFarms continue to scale as a national platform for local produce in partnership with the country’s top supermarkets.

“Jen is a world-class business leader,” said BrightFarms CEO Paul Lightfoot. “My colleagues and I are looking forward to benefitting from her unique expertise and working with her as we continue to build this great company.”

Douglas most recently was the CFO of Scala Inc. where she managed the company’s functions of finance, operations, technology, facilities and human resources. Prior to Scala, she held a variety of executive leadership roles, spending most of her career at General Electric, where she was part of the corporate audit staff. She has earned her certification as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and holds a bachelor’s of science degree in industrial engineering from Marquette University.

“BrightFarms’ unique ability to scale ‘local’ coupled with the partnerships it has formed with some of the biggest names in the supermarket industry is incredibly impressive,” said Douglas. “I am proud to be joining Paul and the dynamic BrightFarms team at such an exciting time for the business so that together, with our partners, we can provide millions of consumers year-round access to the freshest, healthiest and tastiest food possible.”