Foodshare Of Connecticut Taps Goode For Development Role

Foodshare of Connecticut has named Diana Goode VP of development. In her new role Goode will be responsible for the creation and implementation of strategies to meet budgetary demands, while seeking new streams of revenue to advance the food bank’s long-term work.

Through solicitation and stewardship of contributions from both individual and institutional donors, Goode plans to build on Foodshare’s solid base of support, strengthening donor and volunteer relations, while forging new relationships in the Greater Hartford community.

“I am really looking forward to bringing the agency perspective to Foodshare. Most agencies can’t do what they do without Foodshare’s support and I am really looking forward to strengthening those relationships and connecting with Foodshare’s donors and volunteers,” she said.

Before joining Foodshare, Goode served as executive director for Farm to Family in Avon—formerly two separate organizations (Gifts of Love and Community Farm of Simsbury) that merged in 2013. During her time as executive director, she developed programs, maintained relationships with social service agencies within the Greater Hartford area and oversaw budget preparation and fundraising projects.

Goode previously served as a member of Foodshare’s strategic implementation committee, the Connecticut Farm Risk Management Advisory Group and the Connecticut Food Systems Alliance’s hunger sub-group. She holds a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing and finance from the University of Connecticut. She currently resides in the Farmington Valley.