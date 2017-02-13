The New England Dairy Promotion Board/New England Dairy & Food Council Board of Directors has promoted Jenny Karl to CEO. Karl, who currently is serving as the organization’s VP of marketing and communications, will begin her new role in early June, transitioning into the group’s leadership post as current CEO, Gary Wheelock, moves toward retirement on June 2.

“I am extremely excited about this new chapter for our organization,” said New England Dairy Promotion Board Chair Bryan Davis of Derby, Vermont. “Gary has provided 27 years of leadership and commitment to our company and we look forward to a seamless transition to new leadership from Jenny Karl.”

Wheelock also applauded the appointment.

“I am exceptionally pleased that the dairy farmers on our board selected Jenny Karl for this position. She has been a leader in our company and the dairy farm community for a decade, and she’s going to be a great CEO,” said Wheelock.

Karl is no stranger to the organization as she has been with New England Dairy Promotion Board for the past 10 years. During that time, she has served as the VP of marketing and communications, overseeing the organization’s communication and farmer engagement strategies. As a registered dietitian, she brings extensive nutrition knowledge as well as communication and dairy industry experience.

Karl, a native of Glendale Heights, Illinois, received her undergraduate degree in food science and human nutrition from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and her graduate degree in nutrition communication from Tufts University. Karl and her husband Phil reside in Boston.

The New England Dairy Promotion Board is a nonprofit organization that conducts sales promotions and marketing programs on behalf of New England dairy farmers. The New England Dairy & Food Council is a nonprofit nutrition education organization staffed by registered dietitians. The two organizations share a board of directors comprised of local dairy farmers and work jointly to increase demand for New England dairy products.