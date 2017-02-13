NOCO Express recently hosted a grand opening celebration at its newest Buffalo, New York, store at 2058 Delaware Avenue. The family-owned and locally operated c-store chain purchased the former Sunoco location in 2016 and recently completed a three-month interior and exterior remodel. The company says the store, which was closed during the renovations, debuts a redesign and new fuel assets in addition to enhanced fresh and convenient food offerings.

“As a company founded and based right here in western New York, we are excited to open our third Express location within the city of Buffalo,” said Jim DeFilippis, VP and GM of NOCO Express. “NOCO continues to grow and enhance our convenience store model to provide our guests with more on-the-go amenities to meet their changing fuel and fresh food needs.”

The renovation included the addition of 500 s.f. of retail space, bringing the store’s total footprint to 2,400 s.f. The unit features a variety of meal options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Tim Hortons, open 24 hours daily, carries a limited menu offering and features a selection of coffees, specialty beverages and baked goods available for takeout and at the new drive-thru.

NOCO’s Nickel City Foods are available throughout the day, offering customers a variety of freshly prepared and pre-packaged sandwiches, salads, wraps and snack packs. Customers also can find an expanded variety of beverages, including full selections of energy and coffee drinks, flavored waters and a full craft beer selection, featuring items from local breweries.

“This store focuses on fresh food, not just salty and high-sugar items, to meet our customers’ increased demand for healthier items,” added DeFilippis. “We are especially proud to offer a ‘better-for-you’ section, which will continue to evolve as new healthy products are introduced.”

Outside, the store’s exterior boasts a new gas canopy and state-of-the-art fuel dispensers. Lighting also was installed. In addition, customers now have the option to select from E-85, 87 and 93 octanes along with diesel when filling up their vehicles.

Open 24 hours, the new NOCO Express employs eight people.