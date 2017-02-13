2017 IGA International Retailers Of The Year Revealed

IGA has revealed the four independent retailers from around the globe—one from the U.S.—that are 2017 IGA International Retailers of the Year. The announcement came Sunday at the IGA Awards of Excellence Brunch during the final day of the IGA Global Rally in Las Vegas.

The IGA 2017 International Retailer of the Year awards are given to IGA retailers who, based on IGA’s globally applied standards, have achieved exemplary excellence in retailing and advancement of the IGA brand.

“The commitment these IGA International Retailers of the Year have made to their customers, their community, their associates and the IGA Alliance is an inspiration to us all,” said IGA CEO Mark Batenic. “We couldn’t have asked for a better group of retailers to lead the way in the coming year as IGA works to advance both our shopper experience and our brand as a whole.”

From the U.S., the winning retailer is Kurt Rodhe, owner of Rodhe’s IGA Marketplace in Millersburg, Ohio; serviced by Merchants Distributors Inc.

Rodhe is a third-generation IGA retailer, making Rodhe’s IGA one of the longest-standing IGA stores in the world. For the past 83 years the Rodhe family has been redefining the grocery experience in Millersburg by anticipating shoppers’ evolving needs and exceeding expectations. In keeping with the his tradition of progressive retailing, Rodhe recently placed a focus on health, expanding the the store’s wellness product offering and marketing with the help of a full-time certified natural health professional. This successful move has boosted sales throughout the store and made Rodhe’s IGA a prime destination in northeastern Ohio.

Rodhe was among eight IGA USA Hometown Proud Retailers in the running for IGA USA International Retailer of the Year. Others included:

• IGA Unified Grocers Hometown Proud Retailer: Terry Harper, Wagner’s Market Fresh IGA 1, Prineville, Oregon; Serviced by Unified Grocers, Portland.

• IGA Laurel Grocery Co. Hometown Proud Retailer: Joe Jester, Brookville IGABrookville, Indiana; Serviced by Laurel Grocery Co.

• IGA Bozzuto’s Hometown Proud Retailer: Bill Maffeo, Adams Hometown Markets IGA, Milford, Connecticut; Serviced by Bozzuto’s Inc.

• IGA Associated Wholesale Grocers-Nashville Hometown Proud Retailer: Scott McElroy, Houchens Industries Inc. Price Less IGA No. 490, Franklin, Kentucky; Serviced by Associated Wholesale Grocers-Nashville.

• IGA C&S Wholesale Grocers Hometown Proud Retailer: Skip Nugent, Best Buy Market IGA, Lemoore, California; Serviced by C&S Wholesale Grocers.

• IGA SpartanNash Hometown Proud Retailer: David Smith, Minford IGA, Minford, Ohio; Serviced by SpartanNash.

• IGA Supervalu Hometown Proud Retailer: Katherine Tatsuda, Tatsuda’s IGA, Ketchikan, Alaska; Serviced by Supevalu-Tacoma.

The other 2017 International Retailer of the Year recipients are:

• 2017 IGA Australia International Retailer of the Year: Nick Chapley, Frewville Foodland IGA, Frewville, South Australia, Australia; Serviced by Metcash Food & Grocery.

• 2017 IGA China International Retailer of the Year: Weilong Li, Xinglong Happy Family Business Group Co. Ltd., Shen Yang, Liaoning 110180, China

• 2017 IGA Australia International Retailer of the Year: James Kelly, Taylor Rd IGA, Nedlands, Western Australia, Australia; Serviced by Metcash Food & Grocery.