Whole Foods Selects Dunnhumby To Aid Customer Merchandise Strategy

Whole Foods Market has selected dunnhumby as a partner to evolve the chain’s category management and merchandising by using customer data and insights.

Dunnhumby says it is working with the Austin, Texas-based grocery chain to apply its customer data models, science and industry-leading processes to make store-level merchandising decisions based on specific customer needs. Dunnhumby officials say data-driven, customer-led insights will enable Whole Foods Market to create the shopping experiences customers want, helping them find the products, services, brands, sizes and flavors they are looking for faster and easier. As product choices and preferences change and vary by location, using data to provide customers with the most relevant shopping experience is the best way to satisfy their needs and earn long-term loyalty, according to dunnhumby.

“Dunnhumby has the ability to understand customers and turn that into action,” said Don Clark, global VP of purchasing for non-perishables at Whole Foods Market. “This partnership allows us to keep innovating our shopping experience for the customer in a way that’s most relevant to them and reflects how they want to shop in each local community.”

Added Andrew Hill, managing director North America at dunnhumby, “Whole Foods Market is renowned for delighting customers with extraordinary shopping experiences and customer service, which makes them an ideal partner. We’re thrilled to be working with a retailer as respected and innovative as Whole Foods Market, helping them continue to improve shopping experiences for their loyal and passionate customers.