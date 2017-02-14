Fareway Stores on Tuesday announced eight promotions during the Boone,-Iowa-based company’s quarterly managers meeting. The company did not provide the employees’ previous roles.

• SVP-procurement: Aaron J. Irlbeck

• SVP-merchandising: Michael J. McCormick

• VP-engineering: Matthew J. Sherwood

• VP-direct store delivery: Thomas J. Laven

• VP-warehouse and trucking operations: Wesley D. Bass

• VP-produce purchasing: Christopher E. Boothe

• VP-regional: Benjamin J. (B.J.) Van Der Linden

• Assistant VP-category management: Andrea Chase

The eight new VPs will participate in the company’s officer group.

“These outstanding individuals are a sample of the overall strength of our employees; working hard in their respective areas and playing an important role in our growth and success. These promotions reward them for their efforts and will allow them to be engaged in other areas of the company’s operations. I’m excited about their evolving roles and how their future contributions will contribute to the company’s continued success,” said Fareway Stores CEO Reynolds W. Cramer.

Fareway currently operates 117 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.