Food City’s Bishop Takes On New VP Role In Chattanooga

Food City has named Rick Bishop VP of store operations for its Chattanooga Division. Bishop brings more than 34 years of industry experience to the newly created position.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity for Rick to lead our newly formed Chattanooga Division. Rick is a proven leader, having grown up with our company, served as district manager and promoted so many of his associates into key roles throughout our organization. He will bring a keen insight to this new role and will become an active member of the Greater Chattanooga community,” said Food City President and CEO Steven C. Smith.

Born and raised in Rogersville, Tennessee, Bishop began his career when he was 18 years old, accepting a position as courtesy clerk for Super Dollar Markets, which was later acquired by Food City. He quickly was promoted through the ranks, serving as cashier, front-end manager, bakery manager, seafood manager and assistant store manager. Within five years, he secured his first assignment as store manager and managed 10 locations over the next 16 years. In June 2004, he was promoted to his most recent position as district manager, responsible for the operation of 13 Food City locations and two convenience stores throughout Tennessee’s Washington, Green, Carter and Sullivan counties.

Bishop’s new duties include oversight of store operations for Food City’s Chattanooga-based division, which is comprised of 27 Food City locations, as well as the company’s pharmacy and Gas n’ Go fuel centers.

“I have really enjoyed my time as a district manager for the Tri-Cities region, working with so many outstanding people that I am fortunate to call my friends,” said Bishop. “I’m looking forward to starting my new responsibilities in the Chattanooga market and having the opportunity to work with the great team of associates we have there and meeting many of our loyal customers.”

Bishop is an active member of his local community, having served with the Rogersville Optimist Club, Newport Kiwanis Club, Morristown Optimist Club, Rogersville Chamber of Commerce, Gray Community Chest, Johnson City Salvation Army, United Way of Johnson City, Niswonger Children’s Hospital, East Tennessee State University, two-time member of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and a number of other organizations and activities. He is a 1982 graduate of Cherokee High School and attended Walters State Community College and the University of Tennessee. Bishop currently resides in Gray with his wife Vicki; he has three children, Lindsey, Derrick and Alexis.