Texas-based MountainKing Potatoes is kicking off crawfish boil season, better known among produce merchandisers as Christmas in the Spring, with a promotion aimed at helping retailers meet the demand for Crawfish B-Red potatoes cooked up at backyard parties and community festivals across the Gulf Coast.

MountainKing’s Crawfish B-Red Challenge will award an Apple Watch or iPad to the retailer with the highest percentage sales increase of the company’s 3-pound B-Reds to total potato sales for the period Feb. 15-April 11. District winners will earn $50 Bass Pro gift cards.

As part of the promotion, MountainKing’s in-store merchandising team will assist retailers with building effective selling displays featuring the company’s 120-count display bins, high-graphic display wraps and POS signs.

“We grew a bumper crop of B-Reds to prepare for this year’s demand,” said John Pope, the company’s VP of marketing. “The crawfish boil season just seems to get bigger every year.”

MountainKing’s B-Reds are specially grown and uniquely packaged with crawfish boils in mind, added Pope.

They not only keep their shape after boiling thanks to their waxy texture and high moisture content, but their “boil-in-bag” packaging allows them to be dropped straight into a pot without removing them from the bag, he noted. Plus, the boil-n-bag feature keeps the red potatoes separated from other ingredients.

MountainKing’s Crawfish B-Red Potatoes are available in 3-pound bags, ideal for gatherings of 10-12 partygoers.