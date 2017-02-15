  • Search 
    search
Home
Northeast
Grocery

BJ’s Expands Own Brands Lines

Posted by
Date:
in: Grocery, Northeast
Leave a comment

BJ’s Wholesale Club is adding more products to its own brands lines—Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen. The expansion will include a wide assortment of fresh foods, organic options and premium home products, according to the Westborough, Massachusetts-based membership club.

Upcoming new releases from Wellsley Farms include seltzer, greek yogurt and an expanded assortment in the juice category. The brand offers a variety of foods, including produce, dairy, deli, bakery items, frozen foods, snacks, assorted wines and non-alcoholic beverages.BJ's Brands

Upcoming new releases from Berkley Jensen include eco-friendly laundry detergent, chaise lounger pet beds and new patio collections. The Berkley Jensen line also includes diapers and formula, health and beauty products, furniture, sundries and apparel.

Tags:

About The Author

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *