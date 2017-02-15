BJ’s Wholesale Club is adding more products to its own brands lines—Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen. The expansion will include a wide assortment of fresh foods, organic options and premium home products, according to the Westborough, Massachusetts-based membership club.

Upcoming new releases from Wellsley Farms include seltzer, greek yogurt and an expanded assortment in the juice category. The brand offers a variety of foods, including produce, dairy, deli, bakery items, frozen foods, snacks, assorted wines and non-alcoholic beverages.

Upcoming new releases from Berkley Jensen include eco-friendly laundry detergent, chaise lounger pet beds and new patio collections. The Berkley Jensen line also includes diapers and formula, health and beauty products, furniture, sundries and apparel.