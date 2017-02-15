Bozzuto’s Inc. has been honored as the 2017 IGA Licensed Distribution Center of the Year. The announcement came during the IGA Awards of Excellence Brunch on Sunday at the IGA Global Rally in Las Vegas. Bozzuto’s received the award for its “true leadership and innovation in the advancement of the IGA brand” in the U.S., according to IGA.

Bozzuto’s, headquartered in Connecticut, supported IGA through a number of initiatives in 2016, according to the alliance. The company introduced IGA to a major metro market with the addition of 17 stores in Philadelphia; demonstrated the importance of training as a market differentiator through support of the IGA Coca-Cola Institute’s new Learning Leader program; participated in every IGA Exclusive Brand program and consistently carried the most IGA brand SKUs in the IGA system; encouraged its retailers to invest in technology and marketing programs like the IGA Go online shopping platform and IGA Performance Insights quarterly shopper events; and made a significant investment in cause marketing through the Hometown Foundation, raising more than $1.5 million for Special Olympics in 2016.

“Bozzuto’s has always had a special relationship with IGA,” said IGA Chairman and CEO Mark Batenic. “In fact, they’ve received this award seven times in the past 20 years. Year after year Bozzuto’s demonstrates its dedication to the IGA brand and the retailers it serves through support of both IGA brand-building programs and innovative programs of their own. And yet, it’s their support of IGA communities and causes—dating all the way back to Bozzuto’s founder Adam Bozzuto—that makes them who they are. Every year since 2001, Bozzuto’s has brought together IGA retailers and communities across the Northeast to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics. In total Bozzuto’s has raised over $6.2 million for the cause, with more than $1.5 million raised in 2016 alone.”

Added Bozzuto’s EVP George Motel, “We are thrilled to be able to bring the President’s Cup back to Bozzuto’s. The honor is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our associates and customers. Our commitment to IGA starts at the top of our organization, beginning with our founder Adam Bozzuto, and continues to today with his son Michael Bozzuto, our chairman and CEO. We are proud and grateful to all of our customers for their loyalty and commitment to the brand.”

2017 IGA Red Oval Partner of the Year named

In other Global Rally news, IGA announced reach | influence as the 2017 IGA Red Oval Partner of the Year at the Awards of Excellence Brunch. Reach | influence received the award for its “outstanding commitment in 2016 to the advancement of the IGA brand and the independent retailers IGA serves,” according to the alliance.

Utilizing its experience in the independent channel, reach | influence partnered with IGA in 2013 to leverage the size and scope of IGA for the benefit of the alliance’s independent retailers. IGA Performance Insights, the customized solution created by reach | influence, captures item-level sales data and applies proprietary analytics that enables IGA USA to work with product manufacturing partners to provide incremental, value-added shopper marketing events specifically tailored for IGA retailers. Building on the foundation created by Performance Insights, reach | influence continues to present new opportunities and ideas to improve shopper experience and overall IGA brand value with technology-based promotional concepts, says IGA. Most recently, reach | influence worked with the alliance to create and develop IGA Digital Offers, a shopper-centric technology delivering personalized coupons to IGA Licensed Distribution partners and participating IGA stores.

“From the creation of the IGA Performance Insights program to capture item-level sales in 2013, to their current work to establish a shopper-centric solution for delivering personalized coupons online, reach | influence continues to make its mark on the IGA family,” said Batenic. “It’s not a stretch to say that reach | influence’s innovative, data-driven approach to technology-based promotional concepts is revolutionizing the way IGA goes to market. But it’s reach | influence’s understanding of the needs and challenges of independent retailers—and the trusting relationships they’ve developed—that make them an invaluable partner to IGA.”

Added reach | influence CEO Eric Green, “IGA truly defines family and partnership. Being included in the family is a great privilege, being recognized as a partner is an honor, being named Red Oval Partner of the Year, unbelievable. At reach | influence, we love contributing to the IGA culture of people serving people through the use of data and digital marketing/merchandising solutions. Thank you to Mark Batenic and all his team for creating such a great organization.”

The Red Oval Family—an alliance of the industry’s food manufacturers, service providers and associations—partners with IGA to provide resources that are unavailable to other independents. Throughout the year, Red Oval Partners support IGA retailers and Licensed Distribution Centers in a number of ways—from helping to develop, fund and execute in-store and industry events, to providing insights and services that enable IGA retailers to compete more effectively.

