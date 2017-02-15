HP Hood Now Accepting Apps For Sportsmanship Scholarships

HP Hood, one of the largest branded dairy operators in the U.S., is accepting applications for its 2017 Hood Milk Sportsmanship Scholarship program, which celebrates student athletes in New England who demonstrate integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field. With more than $600,000 awarded since 2009, the Hood Milk Sportsmanship Scholarship program has become one of the largest scholarships in New England.

“For the eighth year, we’re proud to honor 18 exceptional high school seniors from across New England,” said Lynne Bohan, VP of communications and government affairs at Hood. “The Hood Sportsmanship Scholarship program is a great way to recognize students who serve as role models in their classes, communities and on their respective sports teams.”

Three high school seniors from each of the six New England states—Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont—will be awarded a $5,000 college scholarship.

Athletes are invited to submit entries online at hood.com/scholarship through March 6. To be eligible, students must have displayed a high degree of sportsmanship while participating in a varsity sport, earned a cumulative 3.0 GPA or higher and performed volunteer work in the community.