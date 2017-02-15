JOH will present the the Harry O’Hare Award for 2016 to Bruce Sugden, VP of the company’s Mid-Atlantic division. The award is presented to the person who “most personifies the qualities and values that match those of the life and career of JOH founder Harry O’Hare,” the company says. “Mr. O’Hare’s personal and professional legacies were characterized by hard work, integrity, passion, a positive attitude and team spirit.”

“Bruce always acts with the utmost integrity,” said Matt O’Hare, SVP of corporate development at JOH. “Anything with his stamp on it demonstrates a strong commitment to our clients and customers to get results the right way. He is a true professional, and we are fortunate to have him as a leader in our organization. My grandfather would be proud.”

Added JOH President and COO John Saidnawey, “Bruce truly embodies all that Harry O’Hare stood for and is the ultimate JOHer. He is always willing to do what is needed to make JOH stronger and continuously produces results for our clients.”

Past award recipients include Melissa Passalaqua, Jerry Larsson, Dan Matrazzo, Mike Clark, Dan Fazio, Gary Rosenthal, Carl Annese, Kathy Ascolillo, Ken Black, Debbie Bionelli and Bob Trumbour.

In other JOH news, the company has named Bryan Sheridan account manager for its Metro New York/New Jersey office. He joins JOH with experience from Acosta Sales and Marketing, Grimmway Farms Enterprises and Mondelez International. He has worked with various companies, including Ahold (Stop & Shop), Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Markets, Haddon House Distributors, Key Foods, King Kullen, Kings, Wakefern and Whole Foods Mid-Atlantic.