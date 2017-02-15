Rich Products Expands Leadership Team With Two Promotions

Rich Products Corp. has promoted two longtime senior associates to fill newly created EVP positions at its Buffalo offices.

Georgia Dachille, most recently the company’s SVP of finance and business development, is now EVP of global supply chain and technology. Paul Klein, Rich’s SVP and chief process and information officer, has been promoted to EVP and chief information and strategy officer.

In her new role, Dachille has global responsibility for the development of the vision behind Rich’s supply chain and technology strategies, as well as the development of best practices for accelerating collaboration and innovation across the company’s regional businesses and global functions. Part of her mission also will be to further support growth and expansion of Rich’s Toppings, Creams and Culinary Solutions (TCCS) product portfolio.

“The new global supply chain and technology function under Georgia’s authority was created to increase global collaboration and further leverage our investments in supply chain and innovation technology,” said Bill Gisel, Rich’s president and CEO.

In her previous position in finance and business development, Dachille had financial oversight of the company’s five regions around the world. She also had responsibility for both the international marketing team and the new platform acceleration team, as well as for global TCCS initiatives.

Dachille joined Rich’s in 1991, providing internal audit services. During her career, she has been involved in the company’s international finance operations. She was named SVP of global finance in 2012.

Klein is now responsible for global strategic planning and information systems at Rich’s.

“The increasing complexity of our global network places greater demands on Rich’s infrastructure and process capabilities,” said Gisel. “In his new post, Paul will continue to lead the advancement of these areas, while also taking on oversight of our strategic planning.”

Klein started at Rich’s in 1995 as an information technology director, overseeing application development. He was promoted to SVP and chief process and information officer in 1999, responsible for all activities involving Rich’s information systems, business process and enterprise strategic planning.

Rich’s sells more than 4,000 products across six continents and is a worldwide supplier to the foodservice, in-store bakery and deli, and retail marketplaces. The company employs more than 10,000 associates around the world and posts annual sales that exceed $3.5 billion.