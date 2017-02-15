  • Search 
Sheetz To Open New Store In Harmar Township, Pennsylvania

Sheetz Store

Sheetz will open a new store in Harmar Township, Pennsylvania—in Allegheny County—on Feb. 16. The new store at 2871 Freeport Road will offer about 30 full- and part-time job opportunities and will be open 24 hours.

This new location will welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee for a limited time and will continue to offer Sheetz’s MTO menu, including specialty drink and food items on its touch-screen order terminals.

Sheetz says it is committed to supporting its local communities. During the Harmar Township store’s grand opening ceremony, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

Sheetz operates 544 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz has more than $6.9 billion in revenue and employs more than 17,500.

