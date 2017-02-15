Publix Super Markets will begin shipping grocery items from its new McCalla, Alabama, distribution center next week. The Jefferson County facility will host its grand opening Feb. 22. It is Publix’s first distribution center in the Cotton State; the grocery chain currently operates seven DCs in Florida and one in Georgia.

The first truck out of the 638,000-s.f. distribution center at 7200 Jefferson Metropolitan Parkway is scheduled to leave the property at midnight Feb. 22, marking the first time Publix trucks will travel Alabama highways and streets on a consistent basis.

Starting out, product will be delivered to more than 80 Publix stores in Alabama and Tennessee. By the end of the year, approximately 60 stores in the Florida Panhandle and Georgia will be added to the fleet’s routes.

The distribution center consists of 600,000-s.f. of warehouse space and 38,000-s.f. of office and cafeteria space; Publix warehouse associates receive a free meal each day. The facility is expected to employ approximately 300 people by the end of the year.

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix operates nearly 1,150 stores across the Southeast. It has 65 stores in Alabama.