Stop & Shop has filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) outlining plans for a new state-of-the-art supermarket at the site of its existing store at 60 Everett Street in Allston, Massachusetts, as part of a broader, new mixed-use residential community.

Known as Allston Yards, the proposed project is fully aligned with the principles and goals of the Guest Street Area Planning Study that was released in 2012. The result of a robust community planning process, the report outlined the local community’s vision for the area in collaboration with the city of Boston. The report prioritizes new residential, retail and office opportunities for the Allston and Brighton neighborhoods, with a focus on walkable, transit-oriented communities.

“Stop & Shop has been proud to call Boston our home for over a century, and we believe that the Allston Yards project represents a terrific opportunity for us to better serve the neighborhood and the community,” said Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan.

In addition to updating the “essential supermarket services offered by Stop & Shop,” which has been serving the community in that location since 1998, plans for the 11-acre site include a mix of new housing, offices and ground floor retail. The proposed concept for Allston Yards also envisions creating new street connections and expanding access for pedestrians, bicyclists and motor vehicles. A key component of the project will be extending Guest Street through the site to successfully and safely connect the buildings along this corridor to the surrounding streets and neighborhood, according to developers.

The development is expected to begin with construction of the flagship Stop & Shop and residential housing. The current Stop & Shop will remain in operation during construction. A timeline for work was not immediately available.

The letter of intent begins a formal permitting process with the city and the BPDA; the process will include a thorough community review. Stop & Shop is developing Allston Yards in collaboration with Bozzuto Development Co. and Southside Investment Partners.

“We are excited to share our vision with the community and look forward to hearing from our neighbors as we bring this project to life,” said Linda Constanzo, director of real estate for Ahold USA, Stop & Shop’s parent company. “We welcome a thoughtful dialogue about how to maximize the local benefits associated with this project.”