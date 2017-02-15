WinCo Foods opened a new distribution center on Tuesday—an 800,000-s.f. facility in Denton, Texas. The $135 million DC is located at 300 S. Western Boulevard.

Boise, Idaho-based WinCo opened its first Texas stores in 2014 and now operates nine units in the state. The new DC, which will support stores in Texas and Oklahoma, includes a 60,000-s.f. truck maintenance center on the property and has space to expand another 130,000 s.f. in the future.

The company says that by expanding its own network of regional distribution centers it’s able to carry the products customers want and better manage costs and product prices.

“Opening a new WinCo Foods distribution center means we’re able to open even more stores,” the company says on its Facebook page.

The new Denton DC creates more than 150 jobs, WinCo adds.

Employee-owned WinCo operates more than 110 stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. The company’s other DCs are located in Boise; Modesto, California; Woodburn, Oregon; and Phoenix, Arizona.