Kroger Introduces Chef Junior Program At Select Georgia Stores

Kroger’s Atlanta Division has launched its Chef Junior program aimed at developing the culinary talents of its youngest shoppers, hosted at more than 20 stores throughout Georgia.

Each 20-minute workshop includes the personal guidance of a Kroger chef as the children learn to create tasty food items; workshops include instruction on everything from cupcake decorating to creating a personal fruit pizza. As part of every experience, children receive Kroger Chef Junior items—including an apron, chef’s hat, recipe box, a cooking utensil and a patch.

“Nutritional education begins at a young age,” said Glynn Jenkins, public relations director for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Kroger is committed to fostering a life-long love of cooking for our young shoppers, and the Chef Junior program is just one tangible example of the many ways we proudly support the communities we serve.”

Additionally, each junior chef takes home a recipe card with step-by-step instructions to continue the experience at home with a made-from-scratch recipe. Kroger Chef Junior workshops are recommended for children age 4-10, but all are welcome.

Workshops are offered at the following stores:

• 1355 South Part Street US Highway 27 in Carrollton

• 564 Crosstown Drive in Peachtree City

• 1365 West Walnut Avenue in Dalton

• 2875 North Decatur Road in Decatur

• 800 Glenwood Avenue in Atlanta

• 1524 Highway 16 West in Griffin

• 4321 Hartley Bridge Road in Macon

• 3094 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins

• 4400 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs

• 129 E. Main Street in Cartersville

• 8876 Dallas Acworth Highway in Dallas

• 455 Nathan Dean Boulevard in Dallas

• 461 S. Columbia Avenue in Rincon

• 1000 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta

• 505 Dacula Road in Dacula

• 378 Marketplace Parkway in Dawsonville

• 1476 Turner McCall Boulevard in Rome

• 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville

• 1931 Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville

• 6001 Cumming Highway in Sugar Hill

• 3240 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna

• 2801 Washington Road in Augusta

• 435 Lewiston Road in Grovetown

The Little Clinic adds ‘We’ll Hold Your Spot’ to services

In other Kroger news, the company’s The Little Clinic says it continues to expand convenience and accessibility for its customers with the introduction of “We’ll Hold Your Spot,” an online tool that allows consumers to reserve a place in line before they get to a clinic.

The Little Clinic, which grew by nearly 15 percent in 2016, has launched “We’ll Hold Your Spot” at all 215 of its clinics located inside of select Kroger, Dillons, Fry’s, Jay C and King Soopers in 10 states.

“‘We’ll Hold Your Spot’ is an extension of our ongoing customer-first approach, a commitment we share with our parent company,” said Margaret Lewis, innovation manager of The Little Clinic. “In today’s market, consumers want quality care but they want it on their schedule. This initiative is just another example of how The Little Clinic is a leader in being responsive to our valued patients by providing them an easier way to access healthcare so they can continue to live healthy lives.”

To reserve their spot in line, customers can log onto TheLittleClinic.com and select their clinic location. They will immediately see what the current wait time is and, if needed, they can click on “We’ll Hold Your Spot,” provide basic information, and receive a unique registration code and approximate time to come to the clinic.

“The premise of our company is to serve the well-being of our customers and ‘We’ll Hold Your Spot’ does just that,” added Lewis. “We don’t require patients to use this tool and walk-ups are always welcome. For those, however, who want to go ahead and reserve a place in line before heading to the clinic, this is a new customer-friendly, easy-to-use option.”

The Little Clinic locations are staffed with board-certified nurse practitioners and physician assistants authorized to diagnose, treat and write prescriptions for many common illnesses such as bronchitis, sinus infections, seasonal allergies and the flu. The clinics also provide a selection of additional wellness services such as physicals, health screenings, tobacco cessation and a number of vaccinations. The Little Clinic provides care for guests age 12 months and up (18 months and up in the state of Mississippi and 24 months and up in the state of Kentucky), seven days a week, including evenings. Clinics accept both insured and self-pay patients.