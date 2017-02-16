Mondelēz International has launched one of the first sponsored SmartLabel apps, making in-store, on-the-spot access to detailed product information for many of its U.S. snacking products possible from smartphones. More than 1,100 products across the U.S. snack product portfolio—biscuits, crackers, cookies, chocolate, gum and candy—now are searchable through the new “SmartLabel Sponsored by Mondelēz International” app as well as online at smartlabel.org.

The “SmartLabel Sponsored by Mondelēz International” app is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the SmartLabel initiative with the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA). The app enables consumers to quickly scan a product’s QR code or UPC code and go directly to a database of product pages that contain detailed information—including ingredients, nutrition facts, allergens and more. The app is free and can be downloaded from the iOS and Android app stores.

“With SmartLabel, Mondelēz International is demonstrating our commitment to consumers’ focus on well-being,” said Naomi Rosenfeld, marketing director, well-being strategy, North America. “We moved quickly to bring our SmartLabel app to market to help empower consumers to make better, more informed choices. We’ve made great strides in product renovation and innovation, (offering) consumers better ingredients and more clarity about the foods they enjoy. SmartLabel gives us an opportunity to meet consumers’ desire for clear access to information about the products we sell.”

The company’s products across many of its U.S. snack brands feature SmartLabel—from Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookies to Ritz and Triscuit crackers, belVita breakfast biscuits, Green & Black’s chocolate and Trident gum.

Mondelēz International was one of the first companies that signed on to the SmartLabel initiative following its launch in December 2015.