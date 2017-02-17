Bumble Bee Introduces New Flavors, Protein Snacks

Bumble Bee Seafoods has introduced several new flavors to its Prime Fillet line, Seasoned Tuna Pouches and Snack on the Run! kits.

“Consumers are looking for nutritious, affordable meal solutions to fill their pantries,” said Dave Melbourne, Bumble Bee’s SVP of consumer marketing and corporate social responsibility. “Bumble Bee’s new flavor varieties offer simple, delicious ways to incorporate more seafood into you and your family’s diet.”

New flavor additions include:

• Bumble Bee Prime Fillet Albacore Tuna: Bumble Bee has added two new flavor varieties to its line of premium-grade albacore, including Ginger, Soy & Olive Oil, a seasoned mix of flavors ready to pour over rice or add to a lettuce wrap; and Pesto & Olive Oil, a blend of basil, garlic, sea salt and olive oil to serve over pasta or atop a baby green salad.

• Bumble Bee Seasoned Tuna Pouches with Spoon: Bumble Bee’s seasoned tuna pouches now include a spoon for on-the-go snacking straight from the pouch. Two new varieties, Lemon Sesame & Ginger, a blend of distinctive flavors and tuna; and Sriracha, a pairing of subtle heat and sweet chilies, join other flavors like Spicy Thai Chili, Jalapeño and Lemon Pepper.

• Bumble Bee Snack on the Run! Kits with Crackers: These portable protein snacks now include new varieties like Cheesy Tuna Melt, a take on a classic flavor; and Rosemary, Garlic & Sea Salt Tuna Salad, a combination of rosemary with a touch of garlic.