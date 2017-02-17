Whole Foods Market Coming To H Street In D.C. Next Month

Whole Foods Market will open its newest Washington, D.C., store on March 15 at 600 H Street NE. The 40,000-s.f. store, designed to be the go-to destination for grocery shoppers east of the Capitol, will offer the highest quality natural and organic products, including fresh produce, meat, seafood and prepared foods, according to the Austin, Texas-based grocery chain.

“We’re thrilled to join the thriving H Street neighborhood,” said Donovan Morris, the store’s team leader and a 26-year Whole Foods Market veteran who most recently led the Foggy Bottom/GW store. “We’re offering a unique, exciting grocery shopping experience and a new destination for fast-casual dining with gathering places for the community.”

The company says that every item sold in the store will meet Whole Foods Market’s quality standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

The store will include:

• The first expanded Paper Horse venue by Chef Erik Bruner-Yang, introducing a larger Chinese diner-style menu, featuring Asian comfort foods;

• Collaborations with Atlas Brew Works, including a first-to-market “Home Rule” brew and baked-from-scratch breads made from recycled brewer’s grain;

• Exclusive local products, including sauces and spice blends from Maketto, Cava restaurant sauces and D.C.-based Snacklins’ vegan “pork rinds”;

• Extensive hot and cold prepared foods bars, using local, natural and organic ingredients and offering seasonal dishes, ethnic cuisine and comfort food;

• An mezzanine pub with 16 local beers on tap, wine by the glass and a gourmet hot dog cart; and

• The only outdoor patio fronting H Street.

The store’s 150 team members will include trained butchers, fishmongers, scratch bakers and a team of chefs. The community is invited to join store and company leaders for a traditional bread-breaking ceremony at 8:45 a.m. March 15.