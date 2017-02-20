NGIA Working To Keep Burdens Off Small Grocers

by Terrie Ellerbee/editor-Midwest

The Nebraska Grocery Industry Association’s (NGIA) popular annual dinner with state officials is a great way to kick off the new year. In addition to recognizing industry leaders, it also gives grocers and associate members a chance to spend time with some of the state’s 49 senators, both incumbent and newly elected, in Nebraska’s unicameral legislature.

The event is especially meaningful and productive in Nebraska, a state that has had term limits since 2000 that hold senators to two consecutive four-year terms. That means half of the lawmakers are up for reelection every other year, including in 2016.

“And for the first time in I don’t know how long—I don’t know that it’s ever happened before—there were 10 incumbents that were running for reelection, and five of them are not coming back,” NGIA Executive Director Kathy Siefken told The Shelby Report.

So, what did these lawmakers do to get the boot? They voted to repeal the death penalty, passed a bill to allow children of illegal immigrants to get driver’s licenses and approved a 6-cent per-gallon tax increase on fuel to pay for roads.

“I understand both sides of all three issues, and they were very difficult votes for people to make,” Siefken said. “However, when you are elected by your constituents, they expect you to go and vote the way they want you to vote. Apparently, people back in the districts didn’t appreciate those votes. It was a loud message and a consistent message. When you are representing conservatives in a conservative state and you don’t vote conservatively, you don’t get reelected.”

In Nebraska, senators don’t have an “R,” a “D” or an “I” by their names, but party affiliation is by no means secret. Democrats actually picked up three seats in the 2016 election, but the state is very red.

“I think it is going to be a more conservative body than what we had in prior years; however, I thought the people that were elected in 2014 would be conservative,” Siefken said. “So, you know, it’s a tossup anymore. We still have a lot of friends in the legislature who understand small business and who understand who we are and what we’re about.”

One issue that may come up—again—this year is the need for a youth wage. At $9 an hour, that state’s minimum wage hits Nebraska’s small grocers hard.

“People think $9 an hour isn’t that much, but when you compare $9 an hour as a minimum, entry-level, unskilled per-hour wage, and consider the cost of living in the state of Nebraska compared to other states, it pencils out to be statistically one of the highest minimum wages in the nation,” Siefken said.

Retailers are telling her that where they used to hire nine or 10 high school students, now they hire only two or three and then fill the gaps with retirees.

In 2015, the NGIA worked to get a youth wage passed. The challenge was that any wage issue has to have a super majority, or 33 senators, to pass the legislature.

“What we do will depend on the makeup of the business and labor committee,” Siefken said. “If we see that business and labor is made up of enough people who would support a youth minimum wage, then we will try to get it introduced again this year.”

Meanwhile, the state is contending with a budget shortfall.

“When everyone else was having issues with budget shortages, Nebraska was not, because the ag economy was so strong and they were collecting lots of income tax,” Siefken said. “When ag is strong in Nebraska, everyone is strong.”

Now with commodities prices in the tank, agriculture is hurting, and so is the state’s budget.

“We’re $900 million short is what they’re estimating out of a $10 billion budget. That’s a lot,” Siefken said. “So I think this entire session will be focused on taxes. The governor wants to lower the income tax. They’re going to go in and take a look at everything, and the word that I have heard is that they will attempt to restructure the tax base in Nebraska by shifting the property tax burden.”

Like Siefken predicted, the governor does want to cut the top state income tax rate, and he wants to change the method for assessing property value from a market-based system to an income-potential approach. That would tie ag property values to commodities prices and yields.

Siefken also believed before the legislative session began that there would be attempts to increase taxes on cigarettes, among other things. And, sure enough, a bill introduced by Sen. Sara Howard would more than triple the “cigar tax.” It also would increase the cigarette tax from 64 cents to $2.14 per pack.

The legislature will finalize a budget in May, so time will tell.

Nebraska’s budget will get a shot in the arm from Amazon. It is one of 10 states where the retailer will begin collecting sales taxes on its online purchases. The revenue was expected to begin hitting state coffers in February.

Small grocers who go above and beyond do well

Siefken, like other industry association leaders, can point to those small grocers who succeed by helping the local community. Steve Anderson is one of those. He and his wife, Susan, operate Central Market in Hebron.

Anderson has been generous in many ways since the couple opened the store in 2000, but in recent years, he helped a local cheese manufacturer reach new audiences by assisting with distribution, and he sold groceries, some—staples, in particular—at cost to a grocer in another town to try to help him stay in business.

Today, Anderson provides cold storage space for the local school district’s “Titan Beef Boosters.” Students who attend Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron get to eat Nebraska-raised beef donated by local ranchers. The money the school district saves on beef can be used to buy more produce for student meals.

The program was started by a parent, Rob Marsh, who believed that students who live in a top beef-producing state should eat better food, Today’s Producer reports.

“Rob did an excellent job on the Titan Beef Program. It is fantastic,” Anderson told The Shelby Report. “They can increase their protein level without costing the school district any money, per se. We have, I think, three pallets of meat in the freezer right now, between stew meat, hamburger patties and bulk hamburger for the school. Every once in a while, there will be a special day at the school, and they’ll have roasts. So they get a really nice meal. It’s a great program. I can’t say enough nice things about it.”

And Siefken couldn’t say enough nice things about Anderson.

“That is the kind of thinking that successful grocers have,” Siefken said. “They look at things that they can do in their community over and above what they’re doing now, today. Steve is a perfect example of how they look at things and they build on the business that they have.”

NGIA recognizes grocery leaders

The NGIA presented three awards during its Jan. 19 event at the Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln. The event typically draws about 300 people, with many state officials in attendance, Siefken said.

The Spirit of America award went to Lonnie Eggers, senior director of retail operations for SpartanNash. Eggers began serving as treasurer of the NGIA board in 2012, then moved to the position of vice chairman. He served as chairman of the board in 2014-15, when the then-chairman retired. Eggers picked up the slack without missing a beat, NGIA said, adding that his leadership skills allowed him to make changes in policy that have served NGIA well. Eggers has served on many committees including convention, investment and nominating, and he currently serves on the executive committee.

Kelly Dingwell was awarded the NGIA Distinguished Service award. Dingwell recently retired from the grocery industry, but while she worked as a retail counselor for Affiliated Foods Midwest, she served on the NGIA board of directors. Dingwell served the association for eight years, and NGIA said she was instrumental in building its strength. While on the board, Dingwell served on the conference and membership committees. Dingwell brought fresh ideas to the board with suggestions on improving NGIA events. She assisted with the silent auction, its layout and setup. She also participated in the NGIA’s Annual Conference, golf outings and legislative dinner. As an employee of Affiliated Foods Midwest, she was known for her organizational skills and ability to develop a successful trade show.

Charlie Stein was presented NGIA’s Vendor of the Year award. He serves as the director of sales (for the Midwest) for Dean Foods/Land ‘O Lakes/Dairy Pure. Stein served on the NGIA board of directors as a representative of associate members. Dean Foods/Land O Lakes continually donates to the Lincoln Food Bank for a holiday food drive. In addition, it is the title sponsor for the Empty Bowls Luncheon, one of the food bank’s primary funding events. Under Stein’s leadership, Dean Foods serves as an NGIA Annual Gold Sponsor. The companies support and promote the grocery industry through donations to the governor’s tailgates throughout the season as well as to other events when requested. Stein has been a very strong supporter of NGIA over the years, by sending his team members to participate in NGIA events and encouraging their participation on a regular basis.

*Editor’s note: This is part of the Nebraska Market Profile, which appears in its entirety in the March 2017 print edition of The Shelby Report of the Midwest.