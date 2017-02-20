ShopRite To Open New Florida, New York, Supermarket

ShopRite Supermarkets will expand into New York’s Rensselaer County with a new 55,000-s.f. full-service supermarket, located in the proposed Van Rensselaer Square shopping center in North Greenbush. It is slated to open later this year. The store will add more than 175 jobs to the local economy, the grocery chain says.

ShopRite says the North Greenbush store will provide customers with both private label items and national brands, daily deliveries of fresh produce—with a large variety of conventional and organic produce from local and international markets. In addition, the store will offer a variety of services, including a from-scratch fresh bake shop; fresh meat cut to order; fresh seafood delivered daily; and an assortment of prepared foods and grab-and-go items.

“We are pleased to announce our North Greenbush store, and we look forward to providing local shoppers with the outstanding customer service, variety, value, low prices and convenient amenities that ShopRite is known for,” said Brett Wing, president and COO of ShopRite Supermarkets. “We believe that our product offerings and services, coupled with our expansion within the Capital region, will complement our customers’ lifestyles and enhance their overall shopping experience.”

In an effort to decrease environmental impact, ShopRite of North Greenbush will feature energy-saving and sustainable technologies in refrigeration and lighting, including glass doors on all dairy and freezer cases, LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot, and an improved refrigeration system to maximize energy efficiency.

The store will offer Mobile Scan, a free service that takes shoppers beyond the traditional self-checkout lane to self-checkout as they go, allowing customers to use the camera on their personal mobile device (iOS or Android) to scan barcodes of items as they shop. The store also will include self-checkout lanes.

ShopRite Supermarkets currently operates 34 stores throughout Middlesex, Sussex and Union counties in New Jersey and Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Schenectady, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties in New York.