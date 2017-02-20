Tops Teams Up With Redland Foods For New Own Brand Snack Line

Tops Friendly Markets of Williamsville, New York, has partnered with Redland Foods of Cheektowga to produce a line of Tops Brand products in western New York. Redland will manufacture 18 varieties of snack nuts and trail mixes.

“Tops was pleased to find Redland conveniently located right in our backyard on Sonwil Drive in Cheektowaga, New York,” said Tops CEO and Chairman Frank Curci.

Redland, an affiliate of Trophy Foods, has expanded into the U.S. from Canada, created 20 new jobs in the area and invested more than $2.5 million in western New York—with plans for more growth in 2017.

“Whether it was producing smaller batches or helping us to develop a blend of flavors that no other national brand offers, Redland helped us develop a program to meet our needs all within our guidelines,” said Nicky Walsh, director of business development for Daymon. Daymon, a private brand development group, works with Tops Market to develop several Tops Brand products.

Added Redland VP of Sales Joe Milando, “Redland Foods is very proud to partner with Tops Market on their initiative to provide their customers with innovative healthy snacking nut products. We established very early on a great working relationship with the Tops team in developing and launching a wide assortment of snacking nut items meant to cater and indulge their customers on great tasting nuts.”

Redland will work with Tops on additional opportunities to expand its snack line, including one with a seasonal flare due to hit shelves this fall.