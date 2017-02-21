Dorothy Lane Market Ups Its Online Grocery Game

Dorothy Lane Market is increasing its foothold in the online grocery shopping arena by overhauling its services with a fully enhanced tech upgrade, a new location for curbside pickup and a rebrand to better serve customers and prepare for growth.

The Dayton, Ohio-based specialty grocer, which operates three stores, says it has launched DLM Drive-Up, previously called DLM in a Dash, with a new website equipped to keep the service competitive in the digital landscape. Features include the ability for a user to create multiple custom shopping lists for convenience; suggested favorites based on a customer’s shopping patterns; specified weights on applicable products, such as deli meats (down to a quarter of a pound); and syncing to the store’s Club DLM loyalty program that rewards active customers with coupons.

“We wanted user-experience to be at the forefront. That meant creating a site that can anticipate your needs based on previous patterns and the ability to always allow customization, a feature important to the Dorothy Lane Market shopper,” said Dorothy Lane Market IT Director Patrick Arnold.

DLM Drive-Up is operating out of a dedicated storefront next to the Dorothy Lane Market Culinary Center in the Washington Square Shopping Center where it offers curbside pick-up for a $5.99 fee per order. Personal shoppers assemble orders from the products found inside the locally-owned and -operated grocer’s Washington Square location.

“We realize that many customers simply prefer an online experience but are at battle with their desire to support local. We hope that DLM Drive-Up offers a solution that allows them to do both, and in a way that still represents the superior-quality that Dorothy Lane Market is known to offer,” said Dorothy Lane Market Drive-Up Operations Manager Sarah Linville.

Added Dorothy Lane Market President and COO Calvin Mayne, “Our customers often tell us how they love shopping at DLM. However, we know many people are looking for a more convenient way to get great food. That’s why we are so excited about making our customers happy with DLM Drive-Up.”