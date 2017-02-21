Luby’s Cafeteria Group Brings Fried Fish Entrée To H-E-B Freezers

As part of an exclusive partnership formed with H-E-B late last year, Luby’s says it is is “bringing one of its most iconic dishes off of the line” and into approximately 270 store locations around Texas—as the cafeteria group introduces its Fried Fish to freezer aisles across the state.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings from Texas heritage brand,” said Scott McClelland, president of H-E-B’s Houston division. “Luby’s Fried Fish is joining Luby’s Mac & Cheese exclusively at H-E-B, allowing customers to bring these beloved dishes from the freezer aisle to the kitchen table.”

Luby’s says its Fried Fish features a “delicate, moist center and perfectly crispy crust.” Priced at $7.95, each container includes two filets that provide four LuAnn-sized servings. The Fried Fish dish joins Luby’s Classic and Jalapeno Mac & Cheese offerings, which debuted at H-E-B in November.

According to Luby’s COO Peter Tropoli, “Whether you know it as fried or square fish, this piece of Texas culinary history is easily one of the most recognizable and most ordered dishes in the state. We’re proud to have H-E-B as a partner, making it an anytime meal for its legions of fans.”

Luby’s, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, operates 173 restaurants nationally: 91 Luby’s Cafeterias, 73 Fuddruckers, eight Cheeseburger in Paradise and one Bob Luby’s Seafood Grill.

H-E-B operates more than 380 stores in Texas and Mexico.