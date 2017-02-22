Bfresh To Open Third Massachusetts Store On Friday

A new bfresh store focusing on perishables and fresh food will open its doors at Davis Square, 244 Elm Street in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The 11,000-s.f. store will mark the third bfresh in the greater Boston area. It will create approximately 90 full- and part-time jobs and be open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. The first bfresh opened in nearby Allston in September 2015 and a second unit opened in Brighton in August 2016.

Bfresh, owned by Ahold USA, says it is focused on affordable fresh foods and offers more natural and organic options than a typical market. Its offerings also include vegan and gluten-free options as well as specialty foods. The grocer’s “The Little Kitchen” is a meal convenience destination for grab-and-go, ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat items; it also offers fresh meal components to make meals at home.

“Shoppers want to keep things simple. They want fresh foods, right in their neighborhood, that they can afford. Bfresh is all about meeting those needs,” said team coach Coby Reinhardt.

While the emphasis is on fresh, healthy foods, bfresh says it also offers thousands of popular name-brand items as well as affordable own-store brands.