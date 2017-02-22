Giant Eagle Pilots Home Delivery In Pittsburgh’s South Hills

Giant Eagle has rolled Curbside Express Home Delivery in Pittsburgh’s South Hills region, with a targeted outreach to Village Square Market District customers who frequently use the store’s Curbside Express pickup service.

In the coming weeks, the company plans to expand the home delivery pilot to communities in five South Hills zip codes, including 15102, 15228, 15234, 15241 and 15243, covering the Mt. Lebanon, Castle Shannon, Bethel Park, Baldwin-Whitehall and Upper St. Clair areas.

“Our Curbside Express grocery pickup service continues to grow in popularity, as customers quickly learn that our trained Curbside Express team members shop for items with the same care and attention to detail that our customers have,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “We are excited to take this unique convenience to the next level with an innovative home delivery solution, giving customers access to nearly our entire store without ever having to leave home.”

The Curbside Express grocery pickup service originally launched at Robinson Market District in 2012. The service is now available in 27 Giant Eagle stores in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Columbus and Indianapolis.

Similar to the grocery pickup service, there is no minimum purchase requirement for Curbside Express Home Delivery. Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. for next-day delivery. An order can be placed up to seven days in advance and will be scheduled a delivery day and time. There will be a flat $12.95 delivery charge, and the first order is free.

The home delivery service allows customers to choose from 45,000 grocery products, including fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, refrigerated and frozen items, cleaning and laundry items and more.

The program will accept e-coupons, and payment for orders will be accepted online at the time of checkout through a credit or debit card, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover. The credit or debit account will be charged when the order leaves a Giant Eagle store.