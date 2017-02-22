Maple Leaf Foods Acquires Maker Of Meatless Products

Brynwood Partners VI LP, Greenwich, Connecticut, has sold Lightlife Foods to Maple Leaf Foods for $140 million.

Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, with a manufacturing facility in Turners Falls, Lightlife was founded in 1979 and is a manufacturer and marketer in the alternative protein category.

Since the company’s acquisition by Brynwood VI from Conagra Foods in 2013, Lightlife has significantly expanded its sales, production and profitability, according to the companies. Lightlife employs approximately 100 people.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of Lightlife to publicly-traded Maple Leaf Foods, a leading consumer packaged protein company,” said Hendrik Hartong III, chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners. “The sale of Lightlife to a high-caliber strategic buyer like Maple Leaf Foods is an excellent outcome for Brynwood. We acquired Lightlife from Conagra Foods, and the sale to Maple Leaf Foods reaffirms our position as the leading lower middle market buyout firm for corporate carve outs. Lightlife has a strong management team and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. We are confident that Maple Leaf Foods will be able to continue to invest in and grow the business.”

Lightlife’s product line includes soy-based hot dogs, burgers, sausage, tempeh and jerky, among other products.