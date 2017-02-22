Raley’s Nob Hill Foods To Anchor New Luxury Apartment Development

Nob Hill Foods, a banner of Raley’s Family of Fine Stores, will anchor Monticello Apartment Homes, a new master-planned luxury apartment community in California’s Santa Clara region. The new store is slated to open in October.

“We’re excited to bring the first full-service grocery store to the neighborhood,” said Dave Moore, president of Irvine Co. Retail Properties. “Nob Hill Foods’ focus on healthy, organic goods will give residents of Monticello and the surrounding Santa Clara community a terrific local destination to meet all their daily grocery shopping needs.”

The 24,000-s.f. store will feature an assortment of wholesome foods and specialty departments, including:

• Self-service salad bar with fresh offerings;

• Expanded self-service prepared foods;

• A gathering area featuring gourmet coffee, wine and local craft beer, including indoor and outdoor café seating;

• Oven-fresh bakery and fresh deli, with fresh-baked breads and indulgent desserts, made-to-order sandwiches and paninis;

• Full-service meat and seafood department featuring Harris Ranch beef and fresh seafood;

• Natural foods, with natural supplements and organic offerings; and

• Produce department offering the fresh and organic items.

“We’re excited to advance our vision to bring health and wellness to our customers,” said Keith Knopf, COO of West Sacramento-based Raley’s. “This store represents ongoing expansion of the Nob Hill brand and our commitment to serving new regions of the Santa Clara Valley.”

Monticello Apartment Homes will be located at 3555 Monroe Street. Nob Hill Foods will join other incoming tenants such as California Pizza Kitchen, Konjoe Burger Bar, Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe, Pressed Juicery and The Yellow Chilli.