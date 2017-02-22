Snyder’s-Lance Invests In Natural/Organic Manufacturer

Snyder’s-Lance plans to invest in Natural Foodworks Group (NFG), a food manufacturer specializing in natural and organic products. According to Snyder’s-Lance, the strategic partnership aligns with its mission to expand better-for-you options focused on ingredients, quality and taste.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Natural Foodworks, a leader in manufacturing innovative and delicious natural foods and snacks,” said Carl E. Lee Jr., president and CEO of Snyder’s-Lance.

Robb Caseria, CEO of NFG, added, “This investment by Snyder’s-Lance brings us a great new partner to continue our mission of producing great-tasting, natural foods and snacks that today’s consumers desire. Our know-how combined with Snyder’s-Lance’s established national distribution network allows us to get these better-for-you snacks to a wider range of customers interested in health-conscious snacking. The real prospects of large additional revenue streams across several snack categories is what makes this opportunity with Snyder’s-Lance compelling for NFG.”

NFG, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and founded in 2013, specializes in baked and extruded snacks, granola, salsa, sauces, snack bars, mixes, popcorn and high-pressure processing.