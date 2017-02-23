Dollar General plans to build the company’s 16th distribution center in Amsterdam, New York, located in Montgomery County. At full capacity, the project is expected to create 430 new jobs, as well as up to 200 additional, temporary construction jobs needed to build the project. After necessary permits and approvals are received, construction on the estimated 750,000-s.f. facility is expected to begin in late spring 2017 with a planned completion date in fall 2018.

“Dollar General is excited to add another state-of-the-art and highly-efficient distribution center to support our growing store network in both New York and throughout the Northeast,” said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos. “It’s very exciting to move forward on a project that will create more than 400 jobs in Montgomery County. I am grateful for our continued partnership and support on this project from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York’s Empire State Development and local leadership in Montgomery County.”

Dollar General has selected Clayco as the project’s official general contractor, Leo A Daly as the architectural engineering firm and Elan Design as the civil engineering firm.

When fully operational, the facility is expected to supply products to approximately 800 Dollar General stores throughout New York and the northeastern states that Dollar General serves. Dollar General most recently opened its 14th distribution center in Janesville, Wisconsin. Its 15 facility currently is under construction in Jackson, Georgia. Regionally, the most recent distribution center was completed in 2014 in Bethel, Pennsylvania.

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General says Amsterdam was chosen in part for its convenient location to Interstate 90, its proximity to Dollar General stores throughout the Northeast, Montgomery County’s local business environment, quality workforce in the area and the availability of local and state economic incentives, among other factors.

In New York, Dollar General currently operates approximately 360 stores with more than 3,000 employees. Earlier this month, the company announced plans to create roughly 340 net new jobs in New York as a result of new store growth planned for its 2017 fiscal year.