CFA Combines Annual Meeting And Industry Trends Dinner

The Connecticut Food Association’s (CFA) annual meeting and Industry Trends & Dinner Reception will be held March 2. This event replaces the former annual meeting typically held in January and the Hall of Fame Dinner in April.

CFA President Wayne Pesce said, “We have combined the two events into one in an effort to recognize busy schedules and respect everyone’s valuable time.”

The event will be held at the Water’s Edge Resort in Westbrook, Connecticut, and begins with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will include three speakers to discuss industry trends: Themis Klarides, Connecticut House Minority leader; Greg Ferrara of the National Grocers Association; and Kevin Coupe, founder of Morning News Beat.