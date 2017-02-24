Cub Foods President Departs, Interim Leader Named

Cub Foods President Eric Hymas, who has served in the role since January 2016, will leave the grocery chain Feb. 25, according to Cub parent company Supervalu. The announcement was made to Supervalu employees on Feb. 20.

Supervalu VP of Marketing and Consumer Insights Chad Ferguson has assumed the role of interim president.

Ferguson joined joined Supervalu in 2013 after more than 20 years with Kroger, where he gained store leadership, merchandising and operations experience. At Supervalu, Ferguson has filled interim president roles for the company on two other occasions, including at Farm Fresh in 2013 and Shop ‘n Save in 2015.

“Chad is a dynamic leader with a wealth of experience, and I’m very pleased he will be stepping in to lead Cub,” said Anne Dament, SVP of retail, merchandising and marketing at Supervalu. “We appreciate Eric’s many contributions to Cub and Supervalu over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Stillwater, Minnesota-based Cub operates approximately 80 stores in Minnesota and Illinois.