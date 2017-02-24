The New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association’s (NECSEMA) Store Operator Awards program has been honoring excellence in the c-store industry for more than 25 years. This latest year is no exception, as the group has revealed its “best of the best” managers, franchise operators and owners from the New England region for 2016.

The year’s award winners are:

• Manager of the Year: Antonio Depina, VERC, Plymouth, Massachusetts;

• Second place Manager of the Year: Anthony Garofalo, Cumberland Farms, Lawrence, Massachusetts;

• Third place Manager of the Year: Amine Laatabi, Cumberland Farms, Sharon, Massachusetts;

• Owners of the Year: John, George and Tom Vemis, Regal Marketplace, Whitman, Massachusetts;

• Foodservice: Scott Kigas, Alltown, Orono, Maine;

• Customer Service: Rebecca Morgan, Cumberland Farms, Milton, New Hampshire;

• Merchandising: New England Farms, South Middleboro, Massachusetts; and

• Community Service: Peggy Bourney, Cumberland Farms, Moosup, Connecticut.

Each year, between 50 and 75 nominees vie for the awards. A panel of judges consisting of both retail colleagues and suppliers then conduct a comprehensive review of both the operator and store. Nominees are judged on their customer service skills, merchandising abilities, overall store appearance, operations, community service and leadership qualities.

NECSEMA will honor these operators at 5:30 p.m. March 21 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts—the evening before NECSEMA’s trade show on March 22.